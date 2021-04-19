Scotiabank Raises Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target to $40.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $24.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of TRMLF opened at $19.58 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $21.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.65.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

