Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the March 15th total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Sealed Air stock opened at $48.21 on Monday. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $48.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average of $44.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. S&P Equity Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

