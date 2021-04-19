Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of SHIP stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. Seanergy Maritime has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $139.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 18.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 381,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Seanergy Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities, primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.

