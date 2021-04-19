SEB Equities Downgrades Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) to Hold

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) was downgraded by equities researchers at SEB Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of FNNNF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.92. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,935. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74. Finnair Oyj has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $4.90.

Get Finnair Oyj alerts:

Finnair Oyj Company Profile

Finnair Oyj engages in the airline business in Europe and Asia. It also offers package tours under the Aurinkomatkat-Suntours and Finnair Holidays brand names. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 59 aircraft, which included 30 owned by Finnair Aircraft Finance Oy and 29 under lease.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Finnair Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finnair Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.