Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Receives $5.95 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.95.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WTTR shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Shares of WTTR stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $4.89. 167,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,804. Select Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $133.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.51 million. Equities analysts predict that Select Energy Services will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTTR. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the third quarter valued at about $7,540,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 48.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 19,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 17,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.