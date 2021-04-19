Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.46% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company It specializes in the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers and other skin conditions, such as keloids, with superficial radiation therapy. The company’s portfolio of treatment devices consists of the SRT-100(TM) and SRT-100 Vision(TM). Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.81.

SRTS stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $60.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.49. Sensus Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 52.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRTS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 86,139 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensus Healthcare (SRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.