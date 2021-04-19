ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) and HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Financial Comparison

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) and ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of HubSpot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of ServiceNow shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of HubSpot shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of ServiceNow shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HubSpot and ServiceNow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HubSpot -9.78% -4.76% -1.92% ServiceNow 16.60% 9.79% 3.53%

Risk and Volatility

HubSpot has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServiceNow has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HubSpot and ServiceNow’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HubSpot $674.86 million 35.78 -$53.75 million ($0.34) -1,532.88 ServiceNow $3.46 billion 31.56 $626.70 million $0.65 856.78

ServiceNow has higher revenue and earnings than HubSpot. HubSpot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServiceNow, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for HubSpot and ServiceNow, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HubSpot 0 1 19 1 3.00 ServiceNow 0 1 25 1 3.00

HubSpot presently has a consensus target price of $465.79, indicating a potential downside of 10.63%. ServiceNow has a consensus target price of $603.27, indicating a potential upside of 8.32%. Given ServiceNow’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ServiceNow is more favorable than HubSpot.

Summary

ServiceNow beats HubSpot on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting. It also offers professional, as well as phone and/or email and chat based support services. It serves mid-market business-to-business companies. HubSpot, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools. The company also provides information technology (IT) service management applications; IT service management product suite for enterprise's employees, customers, and partners; IT business management product suite to manage IT priorities; IT operations management product that connects a customer's physical and cloud-based IT infrastructure; IT Asset Management to automate IT asset lifecycles; and enterprise development operations product for developers' toolchain. In addition, it offers security incident management, threat enrichment intelligence, vulnerability response management, and security incident intelligence sharing security operation products; governance, risk, and compliance product to create policies and controls; human resources, legal, and workplace service delivery products; safe workplace applications; customer service management product; and field service management applications. Further, it provides App Engine product; IntegrationHub enables application to extend workflows; and professional, training, and customer support services. It serves government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil and gas, education, and consumer products. It sells its products through direct sales team and resale partners. The company was formerly known as Service-now.com and changed its name to ServiceNow, Inc. in May 2012. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

