Shadows Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.17 Million (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Shadows has a total market cap of $11.17 million and $1.07 million worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Shadows has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00002135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Shadows alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00063521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00018768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00086727 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.24 or 0.00601278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00039602 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows (CRYPTO:DOWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,556,250 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shadows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shadows and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.