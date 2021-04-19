Shadows Reaches Market Cap of $11.91 Million (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Shadows has a market capitalization of $11.91 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shadows coin can currently be bought for $1.25 or 0.00002204 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Shadows has traded 31.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shadows alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00068447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00019826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00089576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.90 or 0.00664907 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00041775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows (CRYPTO:DOWS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,556,250 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shadows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shadows and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.