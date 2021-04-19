Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Entain (LON:ENT)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT) in a report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,697 ($22.17) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ENT. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Entain from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Entain from GBX 1,647 ($21.52) to GBX 1,872 ($24.46) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Entain from GBX 1,852 ($24.20) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,799.80 ($23.51).

Get Entain alerts:

LON:ENT opened at GBX 1,647.50 ($21.52) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £9.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,508.26. Entain has a 52-week low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,815.66 ($23.72).

Entain Company Profile

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.