Short Interest in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Grows By 58.3%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the March 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

ACCD stock opened at $47.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.46. Accolade has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $65.25.

Get Accolade alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $8,991,929.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,944.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the fourth quarter worth $41,847,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the fourth quarter worth $37,753,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the third quarter worth $24,255,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Accolade by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,186,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,621,000 after buying an additional 526,458 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Accolade by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,796,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,131,000 after buying an additional 503,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

ACCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.31.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.