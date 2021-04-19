Short Interest in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Grows By 35.5%

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the March 15th total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American National Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 812,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in American National Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 349,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in American National Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 170,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,346,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American National Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,442,000. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp increased its position in American National Group by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 144,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,842,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $113.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.26 and a 200-day moving average of $90.38. American National Group has a 12 month low of $64.27 and a 12 month high of $116.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

