Short Interest in Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Drops By 21.1%

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BCAUY opened at $9.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. Brilliance China Automotive has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Brilliance China Automotive alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brilliance China Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Brilliance China Automotive Company Profile

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliance China Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliance China Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.