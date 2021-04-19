Short Interest in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Expands By 45.9%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,180,000 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the March 15th total of 8,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Castor Maritime stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 299,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 12.46% of Castor Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter.

Castor Maritime stock opened at $0.45 on Monday. Castor Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Castor Maritime Company Profile

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

