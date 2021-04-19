Short Interest in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) Grows By 43.7%

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 547,900 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the March 15th total of 381,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 521,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE:CTK traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $1.98. 1,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88. CooTek has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $7.45.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). CooTek (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 141.90% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $102.44 million for the quarter.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages; and TouchPal Phonebook, Chinese communication application that enables users in China to make phone calls through internet for free, to search contacts on the dial pad, and to block spam calls.

