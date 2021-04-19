Short Interest in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Declines By 29.2%

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the March 15th total of 8,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. TheStreet upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.47.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

NASDAQ FANG traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $77.53. The stock had a trading volume of 103,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,308. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $88.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 23.09%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,481,000 after buying an additional 41,066 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $827,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 632,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,603,000 after buying an additional 60,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.