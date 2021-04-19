Short Interest in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) Expands By 26.5%

Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,310,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the March 15th total of 7,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eros STX Global stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. 36.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ESGC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,817,448. Eros STX Global has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $4.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $212.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Eros STX Global Company Profile

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

