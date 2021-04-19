Short Interest in Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Drops By 31.5%

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 531,000 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the March 15th total of 775,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 554,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Fire & Flower stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 439,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,456. Fire & Flower has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76.

FFLWF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fire & Flower in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fire & Flower in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Fire & Flower Company Profile

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in Alberta and Saskatchewan. It also provides brand licensing and consulting services to licensed cannabis retail stores in Ontario.

