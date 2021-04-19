Short Interest in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) Increases By 30.1%

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the March 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Future FinTech Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Future FinTech Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Future FinTech Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,726,000. 0.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Future FinTech Group alerts:

Shares of FTFT opened at $3.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12. Future FinTech Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Future FinTech Group

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a real-name block chain e-commerce platform that integrates block chain and internet technology in People's Republic of China. It operates through CCM Shopping Mall Membership, Sales of Goods, and Others segments. The company offers Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), an enterprise customer interactive and comprehensive shopping and sales service platform; NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform; and DCON, a block chain-based application incubator and a digital payment system.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Future FinTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future FinTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.