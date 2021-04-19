Short Interest in Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Drops By 21.3%

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,900 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the March 15th total of 243,900 shares. Approximately 11.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 652,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In related news, CEO Snehal Patel bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $99,846.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,189,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,989,152.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLSI. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,162,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NASDAQ:GLSI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.39. 2,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,530. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $158.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.64.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on Greenwich LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other human epidermal growth factor receptor 2/neu-expressing (HER2/neu) cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

