Short Interest in Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Drops By 26.6%

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 377,700 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the March 15th total of 514,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,259.0 days.

HKMPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$33.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 724. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.41. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.67%.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

