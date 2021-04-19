Short Interest in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Rises By 27.8%

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 569,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in ICON Public by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in ICON Public by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 2.6% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICLR traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $204.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,507. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $145.11 and a 52 week high of $223.62.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $760.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.16 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ICON Public will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.27.

About ICON Public

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

