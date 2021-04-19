Short Interest in Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Decreases By 25.0%

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICHBF remained flat at $$5.51 during midday trading on Monday. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $5.51.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

About Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and processing of steel in Mexico and North America. It offers commercial and structural steel products, rebars, steel wires and derivates, special bars, steel pipes and tubes, billets, and blooms. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mexico.

