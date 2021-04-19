Short Interest in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Declines By 17.8%

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. International Game Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in International Game Technology by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 161,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 42,133 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in International Game Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 59,001 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,719,000.

International Game Technology stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. International Game Technology has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $20.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average is $15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($1.22). International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Game Technology will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

