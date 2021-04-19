Short Interest in Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Drops By 30.6%

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the March 15th total of 123,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

ITCB stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.90. Itaú Corpbanca has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Itaú Corpbanca alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to large and medium-sized companies, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.