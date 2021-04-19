Short Interest in Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Decreases By 18.3%

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,943,800 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the March 15th total of 12,169,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.9 days.

IVPAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.10.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Shares of IVPAF opened at $6.85 on Monday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.