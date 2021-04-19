Short Interest in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Decreases By 20.8%

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,050,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the March 15th total of 15,220,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of KEY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,294,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,125,466. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $21.81.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Barclays increased their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.51.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 434,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 219,768 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,659,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,229,000 after acquiring an additional 52,698 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 391,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 47,054 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,665,000 after acquiring an additional 309,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,502,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.