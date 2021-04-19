Short Interest in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Rises By 36.8%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,810,000 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the March 15th total of 6,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 30.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

LMND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lemonade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

NYSE:LMND traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.07. 1,350,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,552,111. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.53 and its 200-day moving average is $100.95. Lemonade has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.22 million. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $583,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,922. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joel E. Cutler sold 515,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $82,197,643.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,966.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 899,042 shares of company stock valued at $141,696,644.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Lemonade by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,282,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,083,000 after acquiring an additional 115,717 shares during the last quarter. SC Israel Venture V Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth $372,544,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth $315,787,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth $54,772,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,649,000 after buying an additional 101,035 shares in the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

