Short Interest in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Expands By 40.6%

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,240,000 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the March 15th total of 5,150,000 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $2,172,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,552,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,744,000.

MRVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.29. The company had a trading volume of 21,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,061. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $40.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.95.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.48 million. Analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

