Short Interest in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Drops By 19.4%

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 557,400 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the March 15th total of 691,800 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

MCFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasterCraft Boat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of MCFT opened at $27.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $518.44 million, a PE ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $32.25.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $118.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 142,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

