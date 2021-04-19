Short Interest in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Decreases By 23.4%

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 750,700 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the March 15th total of 979,400 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 191,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

In related news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 4,149 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $115,508.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $157,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,083.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Movado Group by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Movado Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Movado Group by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Movado Group by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MOV traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.55. The company had a trading volume of 17,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,976. Movado Group has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $32.47. The stock has a market cap of $709.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.05.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Movado Group had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Movado Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.