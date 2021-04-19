Short Interest in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Declines By 22.9%

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 308,900 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the March 15th total of 400,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:NGG traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.21. 429,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,576. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $63.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.59.

Get National Grid alerts:

NGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in National Grid by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 551,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,531,000 after buying an additional 20,817 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in National Grid by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 153,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in National Grid by 330.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after buying an additional 108,648 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Grid by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in National Grid by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 115,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after buying an additional 39,929 shares in the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.