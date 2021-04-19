Short Interest in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Increases By 29.5%

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the March 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of PZC stock opened at $10.63 on Monday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 8,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth $198,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.