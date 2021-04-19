Short Interest in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Declines By 21.4%

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 72,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

RRBI traded down $1.36 on Monday, reaching $55.20. 95 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,975. The company has a market cap of $403.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.11. Red River Bancshares has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $65.07.

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.14 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 10.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Red River Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

In other news, insider Bryon C. Salazar sold 1,000 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $61,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teddy Ray Price acquired 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,433,856. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,150 shares of company stock worth $473,576. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Red River Bancshares by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,439,000 after acquiring an additional 23,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; tax-exempt loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.