Short Interest in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Increases By 41.4%

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the March 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.18. 6,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,477,304. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20. The company has a market cap of $52.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.01.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 155.82% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLRX. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 765.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 89,934 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 360,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 102,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

