Short Interest in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Declines By 29.6%

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the March 15th total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sesen Bio by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,911,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 894,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sesen Bio by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,904,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sesen Bio by 17,732.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 1,296,447 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio in the third quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sesen Bio by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 270,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 160,314 shares in the last quarter. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SESN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.26. 21,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,544,092. The company has a market cap of $382.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.22. Sesen Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1.85.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Analysts expect that Sesen Bio will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

