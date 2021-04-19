Short Interest in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Declines By 20.3%

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 237,500 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the March 15th total of 298,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Socket Mobile news, EVP Leonard L. Ott sold 55,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $550,539.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,042.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 32.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Socket Mobile during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Socket Mobile in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Socket Mobile by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 40,422 shares in the last quarter. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Socket Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCKT traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.30. 371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,192,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 million, a PE ratio of -91.43 and a beta of 0.50. Socket Mobile has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.47.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

