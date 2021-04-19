Short Interest in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Declines By 23.9%

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 353,300 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the March 15th total of 464,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Stantec stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,418. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.96. Stantec has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $661.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.59 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 11.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stantec will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.1319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,420,000 after buying an additional 223,554 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 3rd quarter worth about $832,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 3rd quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stantec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.63.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

