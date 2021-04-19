Short Interest in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Expands By 42.4%

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 436,300 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the March 15th total of 306,400 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SDPI traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,538. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Superior Drilling Products had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 41.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Superior Drilling Products will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

