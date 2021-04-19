Short Interest in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Rises By 48.3%

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,500,000 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the March 15th total of 21,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

NYSE:KO opened at $53.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.63 and a 200 day moving average of $51.19. The Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

