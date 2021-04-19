Short Interest in TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TSIA) Increases By 29.4%

TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TSIA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 476,500 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the March 15th total of 368,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of TSIA stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. TS Innovation Acquisitions has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $19.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.62.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TS Innovation Acquisitions stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TSIA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

About TS Innovation Acquisitions

TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry.

