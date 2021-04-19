Short Interest in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Grows By 26.2%

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the March 15th total of 6,260,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NYSE UBS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,599. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $16.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.37. The company has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,408,017,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 626.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,555,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,985,000 after buying an additional 15,138,647 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its position in UBS Group by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 3,489,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,469 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in UBS Group by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,474,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,043 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in UBS Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,787,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBS shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

