Short Interest in VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Decreases By 22.5%

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the March 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,826,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VNUE stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. VNUE has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

VNUE Company Profile

VNUE, Inc, operates as a live entertainment music technology company. It offers a suite of products and services that monetize and monitor music for artists, labels, performing rights organizations, publishers, writers, radio stations, venues, restaurants, and bars, as well as other stakeholders in music.

