Short Interest in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Grows By 48.8%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,510,000 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the March 15th total of 9,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

WB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. HSBC boosted their target price on Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. China Renaissance Securities lowered their target price on Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. CLSA boosted their target price on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

Weibo stock opened at $49.48 on Monday. Weibo has a 52 week low of $28.93 and a 52 week high of $63.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $513.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WB. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

