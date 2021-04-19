Short Interest in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Declines By 28.3%

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the March 15th total of 6,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 972,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 37,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 335.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 80,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 62,078 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,962,000 after acquiring an additional 739,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $240.40 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $173.06 and a twelve month high of $245.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.58.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

