Sib LLC Purchases New Position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Sib LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 127,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,000. fuboTV comprises about 1.7% of Sib LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sib LLC owned 0.09% of fuboTV as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,373,759.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,044,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of fuboTV stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.62. 118,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,125,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. fuboTV Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.64.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.94 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FUBO shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

