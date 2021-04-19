SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Gap Up to $7.26

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.26, but opened at $7.45. SIGA Technologies shares last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 1,328 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $548.75 million, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.53.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $37.80 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIGA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

