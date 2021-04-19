Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will post ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.47). Silk Road Medical posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Silk Road Medical.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. Silk Road Medical’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.42 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.50. Silk Road Medical has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.80.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total transaction of $548,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,606 shares in the company, valued at $9,030,285.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $655,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,306.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,928 shares of company stock valued at $4,518,822. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,999,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,897,000 after buying an additional 487,737 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,008,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,511,000 after purchasing an additional 116,118 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,846,000 after acquiring an additional 78,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,877,000 after acquiring an additional 70,242 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,320,000.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silk Road Medical (SILK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.