Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Down to $133.00

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $133.00, but opened at $127.50. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $131.62, with a volume of 12,213 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SI shares. Barclays raised their target price on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.43 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.69.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $7,542,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,500 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total value of $723,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,619.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,119 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,418 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth about $165,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

