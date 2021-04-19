Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.97 Million

Equities analysts expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to report $195.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $205.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $190.10 million. Simmons First National posted sales of $249.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year sales of $794.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $782.00 million to $812.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $797.37 million, with estimates ranging from $779.00 million to $813.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $199.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.50 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SFNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Simmons First National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

SFNC stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.18. The company had a trading volume of 486,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.01. Simmons First National has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

In other news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $1,928,624.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

